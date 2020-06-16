Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder after strangling girlfriend

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled his 18-year-old girlfriend.

According to police, Takayoshi Sakai, a company employee from Shizuoka Prefecture, has admitted to strangling the woman, a vocational school student, but denied intent to kill, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Sunday at the apartment of Sakai’s girlfriend, in Tama Ward. Police said the woman told them the assault lasted for about 30 minutes. She said Sakai straddled her and squeezed her neck with both hands. She said she fought him off and called 110.

Sakai fled the scene by car, which was spotted in the town of Yugawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, at around 8:35 p.m. Sunday. He was detained early Monday morning after he crossed the prefectural border on his way Atami City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

The woman was not seriously injured, police said.

© Japan Today

