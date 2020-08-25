Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder after strangling girlfriend

KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he nearly strangled to death his girlfriend who wanted to break up with him.

Police said Takahiro Tajima, whose address and occupation are unknown, has partially denied the charge by stating, “Although I strangled my girlfriend, I didn’t intend to kill her.”

According to the arrest warrant, Tajima started strangling the 22-year-old woman in her apartment at around 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. However, he stopped and called 110 and said he had strangled his girlfriend.

The victim was rushed to hospital where doctors said her neck injury was not life-threatening.

Police said Tajima told them he got angry with his girlfriend after she said she wanted to end their relationship.

That is terrible. If you are with a volatile guy, I suggest that you ghost him via text or email, or in a public place. Hope she recovers.

