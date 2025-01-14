Man arrested for attempted murder after throwing knife from balcony at passerby

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw a knife from the balcony of his second-floor apartment at a passerby.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Monday in Miyakojima Ward, NTV reported. Police said Shota Ino is accused of throwing the knife at a 29-year-old man man who is also a resident of the apartment building.

The knife fell 4-5 meters in front of the man, who was not injured. He called 110 and reported the incident.

Surveillance camera footage identified Ino as the perpetrator.

Ino reportedly said, "I have nothing to say" when questioned by police.

