 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder after throwing knife from balcony at passerby

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he threw a knife from the balcony of his second-floor apartment at a passerby.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Monday in Miyakojima Ward, NTV reported. Police said Shota Ino is accused of throwing the knife at a 29-year-old man man who is also a resident of the apartment building.

The knife fell 4-5 meters in front of the man, who was not injured. He called 110 and reported the incident.

Surveillance camera footage identified Ino as the perpetrator.

Ino reportedly said, "I have nothing to say" when questioned by police.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Winter Splendor - Start planning your trip to Akita ❄️

Japan's snowy escape in northern Tohoku. Discover pristine powdery slopes, samurai heritage and breathtaking views on charming rail journeys.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo