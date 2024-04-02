Man arrested for attempted murder after traffic dispute in Ibaraki Prefecture

Police in Yuki City, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 38-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 53-year-old man with his car following a traffic dispute.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Monday. NHK reported that Masao Fujii is accused of attempting to kill another man at an intersection by hitting him with his car and then leaving the scene. The victim suffered severe injuries, including a broken pelvis.

According to police reports, the victim was driving his car when he stopped at the intersection. The victim’s car was in front of Fujii’s car. He stopped his car and got out of the vehicle to walk back and talk to Fujii, but Fujii reportedly hit him and drove off.

Police said Fujii has denied the allegation and are questioning both men, who do not know each other, about what happened at the intersection to cause the dispute.

