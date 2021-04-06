Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder after woman clings to hood of car

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 78-year-old Buddhist priest on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car with a woman clinging to the hood. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday along National Route 355, Fuji TV reported. Police said the incident stemmed from a traffic altercation. Kansho Tashiro, the head priest at a shrine in Kasama City, and another car carrying two women, were driving on the Joban Expressway when there was some trouble.

They stopped their vehicles near the Ishioka-Omitama Smart Interchange. A 30-year-old woman got out of her car while Tashiro remained in his. After an argument, Tashiro started to drive away but the woman stood in front of him and then got onto the hood.

Tashiro drove for about 960 meters, including sudden stops and repeatedly swerving, as the woman clung to the hood, before stopping. The woman was not injured.

The driver of the vehicle in which the woman was a passenger called 110.

Police said Tashiro has admitted to the charge but denied intent to kill.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo