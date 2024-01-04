Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder, arson after burning down home of woman in her 70s

KUMAMOTO

Police in Tamana, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after he burned down the home of a woman in her 70s last month.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:20 a.m. on Dec 16, Kyodo News reported. Police said Osamu Yoshida, a part-time worker, entered the grounds of the house and grabbed the woman by the arm as she came out of the front door. He allegedly tried to strangle her, and then set her house on fire, burning it down.

A neighbor noticed the fire and placed an emergency call. Although the woman briefly lost consciousness, she managed to evacuate the house on her own.

Police said Yoshida, who was arrested on Thursday after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage, has admitted to the charges but has so far given no motive. The woman told police she did not know Yoshida or why he tried to kill her.

