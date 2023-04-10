Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder at Osaka supermarket

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked customers in a supermarket on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at a Sanko supermarket in Hirano Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said that after entering the store, Masafumi Iida hit a 85-year-old woman at the cash register in the head with a metal figure measuring 25 centimeters long.

The victim suffered severe injuries resulting in a depressed skull fracture.

After that, Iida attacked a group of three men and women in their 40s and 50s who were shopping at the time. The three sustained minor injuries.

Two store employees managed to subdue Iida and hold him down until police arrived. Police said Iida has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t know anything about the incident, and the charges are unfounded.”

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Pure speculation, but this may have been a case of "I'm not schizophrenic, and neither am I."

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mental illness seems on the rise or is it just the result of an uncaring society?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Japanese Curry Rice

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Textbooks for Absolute Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

How Well do New Students Know Their Kanji and Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting Do’s and Don’ts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Fresh and Light Japanese Sweets to Welcome Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Sunflower Ferry

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Step Into The Ring: A Basic Guide to Sumo Wrestling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog