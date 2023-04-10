Man arrested for attempted murder at Osaka supermarket

Police in Osaka have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked customers in a supermarket on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at a Sanko supermarket in Hirano Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said that after entering the store, Masafumi Iida hit a 85-year-old woman at the cash register in the head with a metal figure measuring 25 centimeters long.

The victim suffered severe injuries resulting in a depressed skull fracture.

After that, Iida attacked a group of three men and women in their 40s and 50s who were shopping at the time. The three sustained minor injuries.

Two store employees managed to subdue Iida and hold him down until police arrived. Police said Iida has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t know anything about the incident, and the charges are unfounded.”

