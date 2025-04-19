Man arrested for attempted murder found hanging inside public prosecutors building

A 45-year-old man who was arrested and indicted on suspicion of attempted murder was found hanging inside the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office building on Saturday night.

Police believe the man, who is unconscious and in a critical condition, attempted suicide by using his clothes to hang himself, NTV reported.

According to police, an officer on patrol found the man at around 4:30 p.m. At the time, he was waiting alone in a room for questioning.

The man was arrested late at night on April 6 on a street in Shime town on suspicion of attempting to kill a woman he did not know by trying to strangle her.

During police questioning, the man denied the charge but he was indicted on Friday and sent to the public prosecutors office on Saturday afternoon for further questioning.

Police said a police officer made his rounds 10 minutes before the man was found hanged and he seemed to be normal.

