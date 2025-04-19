 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder found hanging inside public prosecutors building

0 Comments
FUKUOKA

A 45-year-old man who was arrested and indicted on suspicion of attempted murder was found hanging inside the Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office building on Saturday night.

Police believe the man, who is unconscious and in a critical condition, attempted suicide by using his clothes to hang himself, NTV reported.

According to police, an officer on patrol found the man at around 4:30 p.m. At the time, he was waiting alone in a room for questioning.

The man was arrested late at night on April 6 on a street in Shime town on suspicion of attempting to kill a woman he did not know by trying to strangle her.

During police questioning, the man denied the charge but he was indicted on Friday and sent to the public prosecutors office on Saturday afternoon for further questioning.

Police said a police officer made his rounds 10 minutes before the man was found hanged and he seemed to be normal.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The World’s Longest Sushi Train at Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-Friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 12 Fashion Shopping Districts: From High-end To Retro

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Furoshiki: Japan’s Eco-Friendly Cloth Wrapping We Should All Be Using

Savvy Tokyo

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Shibazakura Park: Hana no Juutan (Carpet of Flowers)

GaijinPot Travel

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog