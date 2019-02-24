Man arrested for attempted murder in road rage altercation on Tomei Expressway

A 37-year-old truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he injured another truck driver with a knife following a road rage incident on the Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture.

According to police, at around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, truck driver Hirohito Nakahashi, 47, who lives in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, called 110 from the Ashigara service area along the expressway in Oyama-cho, Shizuoka Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. He told police he had been cut in the neck by another truck driver.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Nakahashi and his alleged attacker, Hiroki Nishiyama, at the scene. Nishiyama was arrested, while Nakahashi was taken to a hospital to be treated for his neck wound. He was in a stable condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said Nishiyama, who is from Osaka City’s Ikuno Ward, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “He (the victim) cut across in front of me.”

Police said Nakahashi told them he was driving his truck along the expressway when he changed lanes in front of Nishiyama’s truck. The suspect apparently became enraged and tailgated Nakahashi along the expressway until they reached the service area.

After stopping their trucks, Nishiyama approached the victim’s vehicle and ordered him to open the door. He then stabbed Nakahashi while he was still seated.

