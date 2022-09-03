Man arrested for attempted murder of ‘noisy’ patient in Hokkaido hospital

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old male patient of a hospital on suspicion of attempting to kill another patient, a 52-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. on Sept 1. Local media reported that the man went into the adjacent room of the victim and strangled her. Staff were able to stop him, but the woman suffered a cervical sprain during the struggle, police said.

Police quoted the man as saying that woman was always noisy, making it hard for him to sleep. He said he just wanted to quieten her down, and denied intent to kill.

Hospital staff said the two had argued before.

