Man arrested for attempted murder of 102-year-old aunt

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 102-year-old aunt.

According to police, Yutaro Shida, a former police officer, used a cord from a printer to strangle his aunt Chieko Shida in her bedroom on the first floor of their house in Midori Ward at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Forty-five minutes later, Shida called 110 and told police what he had done.

The victim, who had lost consciousness, was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Monday, police said.

Police said Shida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after his aunt who started living with the Shidas this month after she broke her leg.

Shida’s wife was on the second floor at the time of the incident and told police she didn’t know what her husband had done.

