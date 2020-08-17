Man arrested for attempted murder of 102-year-old aunt

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 102-year-old aunt.
According to police, Yutaro Shida, a former police officer, used a cord from a printer to strangle his aunt Chieko Shida in her bedroom on the first floor of their house in Midori Ward at around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Forty-five minutes later, Shida called 110 and told police what he had done.
The victim, who had lost consciousness, was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Monday, police said.
Police said Shida has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was worn out from looking after his aunt who started living with the Shidas this month after she broke her leg.
Shida’s wife was on the second floor at the time of the incident and told police she didn’t know what her husband had done.© Japan Today
erbaviva
60 year old taking care of 102 year old ...
sad
that person
that’s one tough cookie!
just because it’s not done in your country, it doesn’t make it wrong, bad or “sad”.
Cricky
102 really just wait let nature take its course, but being a ex police officer, well not the brightest spoon in the kitchen. Couldn't even kill a 102yo old woman. Not that I condone such actions at all. It's pathetic on so many levels. I would say get a life but at 66 it's game over you looser.
3RENSHO
"you looser." HA! HA!
borscht
One month? He's tired after one month? And was HE really taking care of her or was his WIFE doing it mostly? Two people in their 60s couldn't handle a bedridden relative for ONE MONTH?!
sensei258
He was worn out to the point of murdering her, after less than 3 weeks taking care of her?