Man arrested for attempted murder of 2 people over apartment noise dispute

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a man and a woman who live in the apartment next to him over a noise dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Shibuya Ward, FNN reported. Police said the man knocked on the door of the apartment where a 69-year-old Filipino man and a 69-year-old woman live, and warned them about the noise.

He then went back to his apartment, got a a 12-centimeter-long kitchen knife and returned to his neighbors’ apartment and attacked them.

Another tenant called 110 at around 5:50 a.m. to report the incident. Police said the victims sustained serious injuries, including cuts to their faces. They were taken to hospital but their lives are not in danger, police said.

Police quoted the suspect as saying “they were making too much noise preparing breakfast. It's been going on for a long time and I couldn't stand it anymore."

© Japan Today