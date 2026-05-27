 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of 2 people over apartment noise dispute

3 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 76-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a man and a woman who live in the apartment next to him over a noise dispute.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in Shibuya Ward, FNN reported. Police said the man knocked on the door of the apartment where a 69-year-old Filipino man and a 69-year-old woman live, and warned them about the noise.

He then went back to his apartment, got a a 12-centimeter-long kitchen knife and returned to his neighbors’ apartment and attacked them.

Another tenant called 110 at around 5:50 a.m. to report the incident. Police said the victims sustained serious injuries, including cuts to their faces. They were taken to hospital but their lives are not in danger, police said.

Police quoted the suspect as saying “they were making too much noise preparing breakfast. It's been going on for a long time and I couldn't stand it anymore."

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Don’t condone what he did but there are tons of rude,obnoxious and selfish people around.

Think the problem has been compounded with the sudden spike in foreign residents as well.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Gotta get a mezzanine-style mansion - you know concrete construction versus wooden apartments with less connecting walls and double-pane glass - they really help keep the noise down.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Yeah, those. Heap wooden places are unreal.

You can hear everything.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog