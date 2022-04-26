Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of 3 people after ramming them with his car

OKAYAMA

Police in Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he rammed his car into three people.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. The suspect, Satoru Sueishi, was arrested on Monday in Bizen, Okayama Prefecture.

Police said Sueishi first intentionally drove his car into a 57-year-old acquaintance from behind. He then put his car in reverse and struck the acquaintance’s 54-year-old brother and 25-year-old niece.

The three victims suffered bruises and broken bones, but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said. A local resident saw the incident and called police.

They said that Japan it's safe country.

