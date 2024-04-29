Man arrested for attempted murder of 50-year-old son

Police in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 77-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 50-year-old son by stabbing him with a knife at their home on Sunday.

According to the warrant, Yoshio Suzuki allegedly stabbed his son Motoyo in the abdomen with a small knife at around 8:20 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Motoyo ran from his home after being stabbed and a neighbor saw him being chased by his father.

The victim lives in the house with his father and mother who called 110. Suzuki was quoted by police as saying he stabbed his son because he was being violent toward his mother, but she has denied her son assaulted her.

Police said the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening.

