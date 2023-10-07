Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of 63-year-old father

HYOGO

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 63-year-old father at their house.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:55 a.m. on Friday, Kyodo News reported. Police said Shinnosuke Tabuchi is accused of stabbing his father in the stomach in his bedroom on the second floor of their house.

Tabuchi’s mother returned home from shopping and called police when she saw what had happened. After his mother called police, Tabuchi left the house and turned himself in at a nearby koban (police box).

The victim was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious condition on Saturday, police said.

Police said Tabuchi’s mother told them that her son and her husband had not been getting along recently.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

