Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of 90-year-old grandmother

0 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 90-year-old grandmother.

According to police, Takuro Yamaguchi, who lives with his mother in Zama, strangled his grandmother, Hideko Hashimoto, at her apartment in Yamato sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call at 7:20 a.m. from a woman in her 50s, saying that her son had strangled his grandmother. Hashimoto was taken to hospital where she remained in a coma on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Hashimoto lived alone and that her daughter, who called them, and her son, looked in on her from time to time to help with caregiving.

Police said Yamaguchi has admitted to strangling his grandmother but has so far given no motive. He went to his grandmother’s apartment on Saturday night and was still there Sunday morning when his mother came over and found the victim unconscious.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

7 Convenience Store Items for Vegetarians in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel