Man arrested for attempted murder of 90-year-old grandmother

Police in Yamato, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 90-year-old grandmother.

According to police, Takuro Yamaguchi, who lives with his mother in Zama, strangled his grandmother, Hideko Hashimoto, at her apartment in Yamato sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call at 7:20 a.m. from a woman in her 50s, saying that her son had strangled his grandmother. Hashimoto was taken to hospital where she remained in a coma on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Hashimoto lived alone and that her daughter, who called them, and her son, looked in on her from time to time to help with caregiving.

Police said Yamaguchi has admitted to strangling his grandmother but has so far given no motive. He went to his grandmother’s apartment on Saturday night and was still there Sunday morning when his mother came over and found the victim unconscious.

