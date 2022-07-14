Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of daughter-in-law

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his son’s wife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Hidekazu Watanabe, who lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, stabbed the woman in the neck with a foldable knife after she got into the driver's seat of her car in the parking lot outside an apartment building.

A witness called 110 and told police a man had opened the car door and stabbed the woman. Police rushed to the scene and arrested Watanabe who was still in the parking lot.

Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, was taken to hospital where doctors said her condition was serious.

The woman and Watanabe’s son had been discussing getting a divorce and there had been trouble between her and Watanabe, police said. They quoted Watanabe as saying he stabbed the woman but did not have any intent to kill.

Some people really are just so dumb.

Yet another man attacking and trying to kill a woman. Abuse is gendered. Women are the ones at risk.

