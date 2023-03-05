Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder of ex-girlfriend

HOKKAIDO

Police in Iwamizawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his former girlfriend.

Police said that Goki Yoshimoto, a company employee, is accused of slashing his former girlfriend, who is in her 30s, several times in the face at her home at around 9:26 p.m. on Friday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. 

Police saids the woman’s father came to her apartment for a visit and heard her scream. He saw Yoshimoto run from the apartment and called police. Yoshimoto was detained a short time later not far from the apartment building. He was quoted by police as saying he had argued with the woman and used a knife from her kitchen.

The woman was taken to hospital, police said Saturday, adding that her wounds are not life-threatening.

