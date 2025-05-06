 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of father by hitting him with hammer

0 Comments
AKITA

Police in Oga City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his father, who is in his 60s, several times with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday on the street near their home, NHK reported. Police said Ayasuke Kato is accused of hitting his father on the head and face multiple times with a hammer.

Kato’s mother saw the incident and called 110. The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said Kato has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

Should You Work for a Haken Dispatch Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Cruelty-Free Japanese Beauty Brands

Savvy Tokyo

Should You Sneak a Pet Into a No-Pet Apartment in Japan—or Find a Pet-Friendly One?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo