Man arrested for attempted murder of father by hitting him with hammer

Police in Oga City, Akita Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit his father, who is in his 60s, several times with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday on the street near their home, NHK reported. Police said Ayasuke Kato is accused of hitting his father on the head and face multiple times with a hammer.

Kato’s mother saw the incident and called 110. The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said Kato has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today