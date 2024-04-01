Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempted murder of father claims not to remember incident

SAGA

Police in Kanzaki, Saga Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly slashed his 66-year-old father with a kitchen knife at their home on Sunday.

Police said Yuki Higashiyama is accused of slashing his father’s head with a kitchen knife at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, local media reported. The victim was taken to a hospital in Saga City, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Higashiyama lives with his parents. His mother was also home but ran out of the house to a nearby relative’s home when her son attacked his father. The relative called police.

Police said Higashiyama has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying “I don’t remember the incident.”

