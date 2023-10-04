Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of friend at bar in Sapporo

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a 48-year-old friend at a bar.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:55 a.m. Wednesday at the bar in Chuo Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Nobuhiro Hishinuma had been drinking for several hours with his friend at the bar when they got into an argument.

Police said Hishinuma pulled out a knife and slashed his friend’s face and arms. The bar manager called police.

Hishinuma was quoted by police as saying the knife was his but he was drunk and can’t remember what he did. 

The victim, who was also intoxicated, was taken to hospital. Police said his wounds were not life-threatening.

1 Comment
What bar is operating at 5:55 AM?

The boys would have been better off putting their glasses down and eating some 5 AM ramen.

