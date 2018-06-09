Man arrested for attempted murder of grandparents

Police in Tokyo on Saturday arrested an unemployed 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his grandparents with whom he lived.

According to police, they received a call at around 9 a.m. Saturday from a man saying his grandson was brandishing a knife, Fuji TV reported. Police rushed to the home in Meguro Ward and found the suspect with a knife, on top of his grandfather who was lying on the floor. Police subdued the grandson.

The suspect's grandfather, who is in his 80s, suffered cuts to his arms, while his grandmother, also in her 80s, was stabbed in the face and thigh. Police said they were taken to hospital and their injuries are not life-threatening.

