crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of high school girl in her home

MIYAZAKI

Police in Miyakonojo City, Miyazaki Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a high school girl in her home earlier this month.

According to police, the suspect, Isao Miyagi, broke into the girl’s home between 11 p.m. on Jan 16 and 3 a.m. the next morning, stole clothing and other items, and stabbed the girl in the back as she slept, Kyodo News reported. 

The girl was taken to hospital but her wound was not life-threatening, police said. 

Police said that in addition to attempted murder, Miyagi, who was arrested on Saturday, faces charge of breaking and entering and theft.

The girl lives in the house with her parents and three sisters. Miyagi’s residence is only 100 meters away. Police found a knife and clothing stolen from the victim’s house there.

