crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of mother, brother

0 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 46-year-old brother and his 73-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:35 p.m. Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Katsunori Yui stabbed his brother in the head and slashed his mother in the face with a knife after an argument in the living room. Yui’s mother was able to call 110 and told police her son had stabbed his brother, before she was attacked.

Police said the two victims were taken to hospitals and said their wounds were not life-threatening.

Yui was detained at the scene when police arrived.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Aaaannddd another one.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

