Man arrested for attempted murder of neighbor in Nagoya

Policies Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed the 40-year-old man who lived in the apartment next to his.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Sunday in Meito Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspect, Hideya Takahashi, whose occupation is unknown, stabbed his neighbor in the passageway on the 5th floor of the apartment building. He then called 119 and said he had stabbed a man.

The victim suffered a stab wound to the stomach. He was taken to hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, police said.

Police quoted Takahashi as saying there had been bad blood between himself and the victim and that he had intended to kill him. However, he gave no explanation of the trouble between them.

