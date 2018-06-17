Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer

0 Comments
MITO, Ibaraki

Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a police officer.

According to police, the suspect, Toshiki Suzuki, of no fixed address and occupation, hit the officer with his car while making a getaway from the parking lot of a fast food restaurant earlier this month, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 a.m. on June 10. The 43-year-old officer approached the car which had a license plate reported as stolen, and began questioning Suzuki. However, Suzuki drove away, knocking the officer down. Police said his injuries will take about a month to heal.

Suzuki turned himself in at a koban (police box) on Saturday. Police quoted him as saying he just wanted to get away from the police officer but denied any intent to kill.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

