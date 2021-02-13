Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer in koban

Police in Shiki, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 21-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a 65-year-old police counselor in a koban (police box).

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 a.m. Friday at the koban near the east exit of Shiki Station, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Kotaro Kato, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he wanted to “kill a cop.”

Police said Kato entered the koban, wanting to report a lost item. As the officer got a form to write down details, Kato suddenly took a knife with a 16-cm-long blade from his rucksack and slashed the officer’s left arm several times.

Kato was restrained by another officer who was in a back room at the time. The injured officer was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds are not life-threatening.

Kato's parents told police on Saturday that before the attack, he said he wanted to go to prison. Kato's father said his son had been in bad shape mentally since quitting his job.





