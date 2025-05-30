 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer who came to his home in answer to 110 call

GYODA, Saitama

Police in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill a police officer who had come to his home in answer to a 110 call.

According to police, Yusuke Hashimoto is accused of stabbing a male police officer in his 40s in the left knee with a kitchen knife and spraying another in the face at around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Hashimoto called 110 at 7:45 p.m., reporting a neighborhood dispute. Four police officers were dispatched to the scene.

When they entered Hashimoto's house, he stabbed one in the knee and sprayed another before being subdued.

Police said Hashimoto has admitted stabbing the officer but gave no motive.

The injured police officer sustained minor injuries to his knee.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How weird the news is getting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

