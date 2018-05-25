Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of police officer with hammer

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Friday they have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill a police officer with a hammer.

According to police, the suspect, Yoshiro Ebitani, approached the police box (koban) at Hatsudai Station in Shibuya Ward at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He told the officers on duty that he had been in a car accident nearby.

A 38-year-old police officer went with him to the site of the purported accident. On the way, Ebitani suddenly pulled a hammer out of his jacket and struck the officer on the back of the head several times. He then got onto a rental car and drove off. 

The rental car was found in a coin parking lot several hundred meters away. Police traced Ebitani through the car rental company and street surveillance camera footage of the car and arrested him on Friday.  

Police said there was no car accident and believe Ebitani used it as an excuse to lure an officer out of the koban. Ebitani has admitted assaulting the officer but denied intent to kill, police said.

The injured officer’s injuries are not life threatening.

In the land of Big Brother cameras he signed his name to documentation helping to prove he's guilty of attempting to kill a police officer stupid

