crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of real estate company president

2 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed the president of a real estate company in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred at around noon on Thursday. The man entered the company's office on the third floor of a multi-tenant building in the Akasaka district and stabbed the company president, Fuji TV reported.  

The victim, also in his 30s, sustained a wound to his left chest. Police said he was able to tell police what happened as he was transported to a hospital where he was in a stable condition on Friday.

The suspect initially went to the real estate company’s reception desk and asked for the name of an employee, who was absent from the office at the time. When the president mentioned that the employee was not present, the suspect forced himself into the office, stabbed the president and then fled.

About 50 minutes after the attack, police apprehended the suspect on the street approximately 800 meters from the crime scene. At the time, he was carrying a backpack containing a knife splattered with what appeared to be blood. 

Police said the man has admitted to the crime but has so far given no motive. The victim said he did not know the man. Police are questioning the employee whom the suspect asked to see.

Another frustrated and overworked employee? Understandable given Japans seemingly apathetic attitude to overworked staff. Wound this tight, something's going to snap

Wow! Being a real estate agent is quite a dangerous business in japan. There’s been quite a few attacks at real estates agencies in recent years.

