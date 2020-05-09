Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted murder of wife

YAMANASHI

Police in Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his wife at their home.

According to police, Koki Harada, a company employee, stabbed his wife, who is also in her 50s, in the chest as she slept at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was able to call 110. She was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, but her wound will take about two weeks to heal, police said.

Police said Harada has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he was just threatening his wife and had no intent to kill her. Harada was also admitted to hospital with wounds, police said, adding that he was charged on Saturday.

Police said that in late March, Harada’s wife had consulted them about being abused by her husband on several occasions. Police and a lawyer advised her to separate from her husband but she did not do so. In April, when police checked on the woman, she said everything was OK.

