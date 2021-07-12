Man arrested for attempted murder of wife

Police in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he strangled and stabbed his 26-year-old wife at their apartment on Saturday.

According to police, Kento Yoshida, a company employee, is accused of strangling his wife and stabbing her in the back at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yoshida fled the scene in his car and was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in front of a hotel in Koriyama City, Fukushima Prefecture.

After the attack, Yoshida’s wife was able to call 119 and was taken to hospital. Police said doctors told them a knife wound pierced her lung, and that she will require one month in hospital.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to attacking his wife with the intention of killing her. However, he did not give any motive for his actions.

