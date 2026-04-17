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Man arrested for attempted murder of wife in Iwate Prefecture

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IWATE

Police in Shiwa town, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of trying to kill his wife by strangling her.

According to police, the man, who was arrested on Friday, is accused of using a cord to try and strangle his wife to death at around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at their home, NTV reported.

The wife sustained abrasions to her neck, but her life is not in danger, police said, adding that she called 110.

Police said her husband has admitted to the allegation. Police are questioning the couple about the circumstances that led up to the incident.

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