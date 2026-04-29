 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested over attempted murder of wife in Shizuoka Prefecture

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

Police in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 24-year-old wife.

According to police, the man, who says he is a construction worker, is accused of attempting to strangle his wife at their apartment at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, NTV reported.

The man called 110 shortly after 8 p.m., and said he had injured his wife after having an argument with her.

The wife sustained bruises on her neck, but otherwise had no significant injuries and her life is not in danger, police said.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog