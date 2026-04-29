Man arrested over attempted murder of wife in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Mishima City, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 24-year-old wife.

According to police, the man, who says he is a construction worker, is accused of attempting to strangle his wife at their apartment at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, NTV reported.

The man called 110 shortly after 8 p.m., and said he had injured his wife after having an argument with her.

The wife sustained bruises on her neck, but otherwise had no significant injuries and her life is not in danger, police said.

© Japan Today