Man arrested for attempted murder of woman he claims wanted to commit suicide

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill a 19-year-old woman whom he had met on a social media site where she had expressed a desire to pay someone to help her commit suicide.

According to police, Yuya Akiyama, of no fixed address, met the woman on Twitter last November, Fuji TV reported. Akiyama told police the woman was looking for someone to help her kill herself and that she would pay for that “service.” The two arranged to meet, went to a shop and bought a knife, and then went to Meijo Park in Nagoya’s Kita Ward, where Akiyama stabbed the woman in the stomach. He left straightaway.

However, a passerby saw the woman collapsed on the ground and called police. The woman was taken to hospital and survived, police said.

Akiyama was arrested after police traced him through his Twitter account. Police said he has partially admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he stabbed the woman but did not do so in a manner intending to kill her.

Police did not reveal if the woman actually paid Akiyama any money.

© Japan Today