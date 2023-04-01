Man arrested for attempted murder of work colleague

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his work 56-year-old work colleague.

Police said Yasuhiro Matsumoto, who works in the painting industry, is accused of stabbing his Shigeru Moroto in the thigh and legs with a knife at around 2 a.m. Saturday at his (Matsumoto’s) apartment, Kyodo News reported.

Matsumoto called 119 and said he had stabbed his friend during an argument. Moroto was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, police said Sunday.

Police said Matsumoto has denied intending to kill Moroto. Police said the two men had been drinking and are questioning Matsumoto on what caused the argument between them.

