crime

Man arrested for attempted murder, robbery at convenience store

2 Comments
HIROSHIMA

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery after he stabbed a convenience store employee.

According to police, Jiro Yamazaki, a part-time worker, entered the store in Higashi Ward at around 4:05 a.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. He brandished a fruit knife and told the 29-year-old woman behind the counter to hand over cash.

Police said surveillance camera footage showed Yamazaki then place the victim in a full nelson wrestling hold behind the cash register and stab her side with the knife.

A male employee in the back office came out and managed to hold Yamazaki down until police could be called.

Police said Yamazaki has admitted to the charge of attempted robbery but denied intent to kill. Police said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital on Monday.

then place the victim in a full nelson wrestling hold behind the cash register and stab her side with the knife.

You can't make this up. Crazy. Poor woman, I hope she recovers and gets some counseling.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Police said surveillance camera footage showed Yamazaki then place the victim in a full nelson wrestling hold behind the cash register and stab her side with the knife.

Glad they caught the guy, but I do not get the description. A "full Nelson" uses both arms, how can you stab someone in that situation. Someone got his wrestling terminology mixed up?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

