crime

Man arrested for attempted robbery of convenience store in Sendai

SENDAI

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefectures have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to rob a convenience store at knife point.

According to police, Kanta Sasaki entered the convenience store near his home at around 5 p.m. on Sept 17, Kyodo News reported. He brandished a knife and allegedly demanded that the male employee at the cash register hand over money. When the employee refused Sasaki’s demand by claiming “the manager was not present,” he fled the store empty-handed.

Police said they identified Sasaki after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage.  They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money for living expenses.

