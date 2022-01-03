Man arrested for attempted robbery of internet cafe

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to rob an internet cafe where he spent the night of Jan 1.

According to police, the incident occurred at an internet cafe in Chiyoda Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that after spending Saturday night in the cafe, Ren Hasegawa threatened an employee, a woman in her 40s, with a knife at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and demanded money.

The woman activated a silent security alarm and police rushed to the scene and apprehended Hasegawa before he could leave. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police quoted Hasegawa as saying he was desperate for money.

