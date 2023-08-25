Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of woman at her apartment

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her 20s as she returned home earlier this month.

According to police, Yosuke Takashi followed the woman from a train station in Toshima Ward at around 11 p.m. on Aug 9, Kyodo News reported. As the woman opened the door to her apartment, Takashi grabbed her from behind and forced his way into the apartment.

The woman told police he brandished a knife at her and told her to be quiet. When he placed one hand over her mouth, she resisted and sustained a minor knife wound to her arm.

The woman screamed out for help and Takashi fled from the apartment, police said.

Police said Takashi, who lives in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was drunk and can’t remember anything he did that night.

Police said Takashi was serving a suspended sentence for a smilier offense committed in 2022.

