Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of woman at her apartment

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her 20s as she returned home earlier this month.

According to police, Yosuke Takashi followed the woman from a train station in Toshima Ward at around 11 p.m. on Aug 9, Kyodo News reported. As the woman opened the door to her apartment, Takashi grabbed her from behind and forced his way into the apartment.

The woman told police he brandished a knife at her and told her to be quiet. When he placed one hand over her mouth, she resisted and sustained a minor knife wound to her arm.

The woman screamed out for help and Takashi fled from the apartment, police said.

Police said Takashi, who lives in Fujimino, Saitama Prefecture, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he was drunk and can’t remember anything he did that night.

Police said Takashi was serving a suspended sentence for a smilier offense committed in 2022.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

How can he deny it if he does not remember anything from that night?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog