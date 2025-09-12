Man arrested for attempting to kill executive at company where he used to work in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 61-year-old Ethiopian man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed an executive at the company where he used to work on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the office of an apparel company on the third floor of a building in Akasaka, NTV reported.

Police said the suspect had worked at the company until about a year ago when he was fired. The victim was his manager at the time.

Police said he stabbed the executive, a man in his 30s, in the stomach with a kitchen knife. Another employee suffered cuts to his hand and fingers when he tried to intervene.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect has admitted to the crime but has denied intent to kill. He was quoted as saying, “The man told me he would help me find another job, but hadn’t done anything.”

According to police, the suspect had previously visited the office several times to discuss the matter with the victim.

