Man arrested for attempting to kill father after argument over taking out trash

Police in Osaka have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 72-year-old father after they had an argument about taking out the trash.
Police said Kazuyoshi Funachaki is accused of hitting his father over the head with an imitation sword a little after 5 p.m. Thursday at their apartment in Hirano Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Funachaki, who lives with his parents, called 119 and said he had assaulted his father. The victim suffered injuries including a skull fracture and a concussion and was taken to the hospital, but is conscious, police said.
Police quoted Funachaki as saying, “We got into an argument over taking out the trash and I lost my temper. I picked up the sword and hit him thinking, 'I'm going to kill you.’”© Japan Today
quercetum
First start living independently and not with your parents. Pay for your own place and utilities then take out your garbage whenever you want.
ebisen
In other words, the police took out the trash themselves.