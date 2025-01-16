Man arrested for attempting to kill father after argument over taking out trash

Police in Osaka have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 72-year-old father after they had an argument about taking out the trash.

Police said Kazuyoshi Funachaki is accused of hitting his father over the head with an imitation sword a little after 5 p.m. Thursday at their apartment in Hirano Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Funachaki, who lives with his parents, called 119 and said he had assaulted his father. The victim suffered injuries including a skull fracture and a concussion and was taken to the hospital, but is conscious, police said.

Police quoted Funachaki as saying, “We got into an argument over taking out the trash and I lost my temper. I picked up the sword and hit him thinking, 'I'm going to kill you.’”

