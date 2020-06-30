Man arrested for attempting to kill common-law wife

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his common-law wife, who is in her 30s, at their apartment.

According to police, Ren Okada has admitted to strangling the woman at around 7 p.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported. However, he stopped and the woman was able to call a friend who contacted police.

Police said the woman suffered bruises on her neck and face but her life is not in danger.

Meanwhile, local media reported Tuesday that the woman had consulted police in April about suffering domestic abuse at the hands of Okada.

The couple live together with two children, aged 8 and 3.

