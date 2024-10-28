Man arrested for attempting to kill his wife after cleaning argument

Police in Osaka have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 34-year-old wife at their home on Sunday.

According to police, Yuki Takeuchi, a company employee, is accused of strangling his wife at around 7:30 p.m. at their house in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. He then called 110 and told police what had done.

When police arrived, they found Takeuchi’s wife in a state of cardiac arrest. She was taken to hospital and remained in a serious condition on Monday.

Police said Takeuchi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying,"I did it to shut her up. I wanted to kill her." He said they had gotten into an argument while they were cleaning up their house.

Police said they had dealt with verbal disputes involving the couple a total of four times between 2020 and 2021.

© Japan Today