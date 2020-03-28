Man arrested for attempting to kill neighbor over noise dispute

Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted his neighbor with a hammer.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment building, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Masayuki Tsunakawa, a company employee, attacked his neighbor, a 63-year-old doctor, at the entrance to his apartment by hitting him on the head several times with a hammer. Tsunakawa also tried to choke the man.
The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said he was in a stable condition.
Police said that just before the assault, the victim had been listening to music in his apartment. Tsunakawa was quoted by police as saying that his neighbor always played music loudly and that he went next door to do something about it.© Japan Today
Tom Young
When every problem is a nail ...
Vince Black
Another ticking time bomb. Japanese people are encouraged to bottle up their emotions, gaman as they say, them one day decades later it comes out like this.
Do the hustle
Normal people would have just asked him to turn it down. This loon was obviously a psycho time bomb just waiting to go off.
Spitfire
He probably did ask him to turn it down but there are so many selfish bar stewards over here,especially male seniors in their latter years who think they can do whatever they want.
I am not condoning his actions I am just saying that I have entertained doing the same to my noisy neighbour having been woken up again at 2:00am,lol.
I am surprised that these incidents aren't happening all of the time in such crowded,poor housing quality cities.
Moskollo
There should be a noise complaints line at the city offices to act as a third party, some people are just inconsiderate or don’t care what other people think by nature. A third party would mean no violence and amicable settlements of noise disputes..
Spitfire
Moskolio,
Good points.
smithinjapan
Hope Tsunakawa understands that in prison, he'll be the nail, and it's unlikely to be quiet when and if he demands it. These morons never think but for two seconds in front of themselves.
Moskollo: "There should be a noise complaints line at the city offices to act as a third party, some people are just inconsiderate or don’t care what other people think by nature."
Well, the police should actually just deal with noise violations like most countries do, instead of ignoring it until this kind of thing happens. I'm more inclined to believe that with the paper-thin walls of most buildings here the good doctor wasn't being very loud at all, but Tsunakawa just snapped like so many uptight "company employees" do.
Bruce Chatwin
In my experience, the authorities don't want to hear about it. If you have a noise problem with your neighbours, neither the police nor the ward office/city hall will come to your aid. They will tell you to settle the problem yourself. I had a problem years ago where my landlord opened a karaoke bar under my apartment. I had to get a lawyer to solve the problem. The lawyer did it for 10% of the settlement, and was very good.
You're absolutely right though, a third party would be the way to go.
pudus
Back in the day IN Atami, there was this old raxist couple above me, who would bang on the floor at odd hours. One time causing me to hit my foot on a table because I got awoken by the surprise noise. I went upstairs to ask them about it but heard the old couple bustin nutz and went back to the apt. I called the kobanites x 2 and they played me like a record. also the apt mgr. was in on it too; come to find out his broad, was practicing some voodoo, and tried to put a hex on me for calling the kobanites on them. I entered a hospital for a heart condition The US citizens service recommended I move, so I did.
TheLongTermer
Just another day in pent up agression Japan, well at least they aint shooting each other. Thankfully hand guns are illegal here