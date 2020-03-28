Man arrested for attempting to kill neighbor over noise dispute

Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he assaulted his neighbor with a hammer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment building, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Masayuki Tsunakawa, a company employee, attacked his neighbor, a 63-year-old doctor, at the entrance to his apartment by hitting him on the head several times with a hammer. Tsunakawa also tried to choke the man.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said he was in a stable condition.

Police said that just before the assault, the victim had been listening to music in his apartment. Tsunakawa was quoted by police as saying that his neighbor always played music loudly and that he went next door to do something about it.

