Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempting to rob his girlfriend’s grandparents

0 Comments
SAKAI, Osaka

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob his girlfriend’s grandparents.

According to police, Kaisei Yamato, a part-time convenience store employee, has been dating the couple’s granddaughter and had previously visited their apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that Yamato broke into the apartment at around 1:20 p.m. on Nov 24. His girlfriend’s 69-year-old grandfather was home alone and Yamato bound his hands and legs and proceeded to look for money. When his girlfriend’s 76-year-old grandmother returned home, Yamato thrust a box cutter knife at her, causing the woman to fall.

The couple sustained minor injuries, and Yamato ended up fleeing the scene without stealing anything.

Following his arrest, Yamato was quoted by police as saying: “I had to steal in order to pay back my debts. I knew that they had money somewhere.”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

ALT

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Asakusa: A Guide to Tokyo’s Traditional and Spiritual Downtown

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel