Man arrested for attempting to rob his girlfriend’s grandparents

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, said Saturday they have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob his girlfriend’s grandparents.

According to police, Kaisei Yamato, a part-time convenience store employee, has been dating the couple’s granddaughter and had previously visited their apartment, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that Yamato broke into the apartment at around 1:20 p.m. on Nov 24. His girlfriend’s 69-year-old grandfather was home alone and Yamato bound his hands and legs and proceeded to look for money. When his girlfriend’s 76-year-old grandmother returned home, Yamato thrust a box cutter knife at her, causing the woman to fall.

The couple sustained minor injuries, and Yamato ended up fleeing the scene without stealing anything.

Following his arrest, Yamato was quoted by police as saying: “I had to steal in order to pay back my debts. I knew that they had money somewhere.”

