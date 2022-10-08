Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempting to rob woman in her 80s at her Tokyo apartment

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to rob a woman in her 80s after he forced his way into her apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept 13 at the woman’s apartment in Arakawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Kazumu Matsuda, an assistant nurse, has admitted to the charge.

Police said Matsuda followed the woman to her apartment building and got into the elevator with her. He got off the elevator with her on the 8th floor and watched which apartment she went into.

Police said Matsuda then called the woman on the intercom and said her purse had fallen out of her bag. When she opened the door, he forced his way in, brandished a knife and demanded money. The woman cried out and ran into another room. Matsuda fled, empty-handed. 

Matsuda, who was identified after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken in the building lobby, was quoted by police as saying he was short of money for cigarettes and other items and that he picked an elderly woman because he thought she wouldn’t resist.

