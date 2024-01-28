Man arrested for attempting to set fire to his apartment in Hokkaido

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to set fire to an apartment building where he lives.

Police said they caught Kota Konishi, a temp worker, as he was about to use a lighter to set fire to a cardboard box in the corridor outside his apartment at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

There were a number of suspicious fires at the apartment complex on Thursday and Friday, so police were patrolling the building and caught Konishi red-handed.

Police quoted Konishi as saying he started the fires because he was stressed out.

