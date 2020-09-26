Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault woman walking home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her 20s as she walked home.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shinagawa Ward at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yoshihiro Sunahara, a company employee, approached the woman from behind on a sidewalk, put one arm around her neck and covered her mouth with his hand. He then tried to grope her with his other hand.

The woman resisted and yelled out for help. A man who was nearby heard her screams and was able to subdue Sunahara before he could get away.

Police said Sunahara was drunk when he was taken into custody. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember anything.

© Japan Today