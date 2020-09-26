Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault woman walking home

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a woman in her 20s as she walked home.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shinagawa Ward at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police said Yoshihiro Sunahara, a company employee, approached the woman from behind on a sidewalk, put one arm around her neck and covered her mouth with his hand. He then tried to grope her with his other hand.

The woman resisted and yelled out for help. A man who was nearby heard her screams and was able to subdue Sunahara before he could get away.

Police said Sunahara was drunk when he was taken into custody. They said he has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember anything.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Wow! This is becoming quite a thing. I read an article like this nearly every day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

3 Things To Do If You Feel Totally Stressed Out

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog