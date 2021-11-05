Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for attempting to steal taxi on expressway

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to steal a taxi on the expressway.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. The man, Kazuma Tachibana, of no fixed occupation and who lives in Kobe, was sitting in the back seat of the taxi as it went along the Hanshin Expressway in Nishiyodogawa Ward.

In the incident, part of which was recorded on the taxi’s dashcam, Tachibana climbed into the front passenger seat, grabbed at the driver and told him to stop so he could find a toilet.

The driver stopped the taxi, got out and sought help from a car following them. He asked the driver of that car to call police. Tachibana ran away but was found soon after at a nearby convenience store by a police patrol.

Police said Tachibana was intoxicated when he was detained and that he denied any intent to steal the taxi. The taxi driver was not hurt.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Taxi driver should have taken him to the conbini!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Look, when you have to go you have to go!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Relatively minor incidents like this make national news in Japan. What a great country to live in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That's when you carry some pepper spray and a bat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

